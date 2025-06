Men’s Health: Prioritize Preventive Care This Summer and Beyond Summer is a busy time, it’s filled with vacations, outdoor activities, and family events that can easily distract us from taking care of our health. For men in particular, it’s important not to let preventive care fall by the wayside. According to the CDC, women are 33% more likely than men to visit a doctor. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Zoo Celebrates Arrival of African Penguin Chick RACINE — The Racine Zoo announced the birth of a healthy African penguin chick, hatched on May 3, marking a significant milestone in the Zoo’s efforts to protect this endangered species. Care of the Penguin Chick The chick, born to parents within the Zoo’s African penguin colony, is cared for behind the scenes and has […] Racine County Eye Staff

Donations to Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine Campus Matched Up to $50,000 RACINE — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s (WHS) Racine Campus has announced a significant funding opportunity for 2025, thanks to the generosity of the Ruud Family Foundation. Donations to the campus this year will be matched up to $50,000, with first-time contributions fully matched and returning donors receiving a 50% match. “The Ruud Family Foundation has […] Racine County Eye Staff

Sharon Harty, Franksville psychologist, dies at 76 FRANKSVILLE — Sharon Harty, 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 20, 2025, following a three-year battle with cancer. Early Life She was born on April 29, 1949, the daughter of the late Harvey and Arlene (née Rommel) Safford, and was raised on a farm in Illinois. Sharon earned a master’s degree […] Racine County Eye Staff