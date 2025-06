/Submitted photo

Twin Lakes opened to ATV/UTV use on village roads this month and a local ATV/UTV group marked that event with a ride through the village last week.

Members of the State Line Cruisers and Twin Lakes Village Board held an inaugural ride through Twin Lakes on Wednesday, June 18. Riders started at Village Hall with a few pictures and then cruised some of the streets in Twin Lakes that have opened to ATV/UTV traffic.

