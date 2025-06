Trump and his political operation target their first GOP incumbent: Kentucky’s Thomas Massie LA GRANGE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump and his political operation are working to unseat their first Republican incumbent: Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who has drawn Trump’s wrath by saying the president lacked the authority to attack Iran’s nuclear sites without congressional approval and voted against his massive tax and spending cuts bill. This story also appeared in Associated Press […] Associated Press

Kirk Whalum to Headline 2025 HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival in Kenosha KENOSHA — The 2025 HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival will bring GRAMMY®-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum to the shores of Lake Michigan on Saturday, Aug. 16, delivering a powerful headline act for one of Kenosha’s signature summer music events. The festival takes place at Celebration Place in HarborPark. Gates open at noon with live entertainment […] Racine County Eye Staff

Special education funding gap: Racine schools face $15.4M shortfall under proposed state budget RACINE, WI — Special education funding shortfalls are threatening Racine Unified School District’s ability to serve all students—despite a recently passed referendum—and local leaders say the situation will worsen unless the state steps in. At a town hall meeting on June 23 at Gateway Technical College with about 75 attendees, Rep. Angelina Cruz (D-Racine) was […] Heather Asiyanbi

Gambling Addiction and the Rise of Online Betting Gambling problems in the UK and worldwide are becoming more prevalent, driven by the growth of gambling sites not on GamStop, sports betting, and other forms of gambling. With these industries reaching new audiences, particularly young people, experts believe immediate action is needed to address the rise in gambling addiction. The Growth of Gambling The […] Racine County Eye Staff