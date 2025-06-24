Units responding for crash in Bristol

Jun 24th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:44 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at a gas station in the 12200 block of 75th Street in. Bristol.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

