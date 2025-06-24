Units responding for crash in Bristol

Free Brewers Game Passes Offered to Racine County Residents Starting July 1 Racine County residents will have the opportunity to score free tickets to an upcoming Milwaukee Brewers game on July 7, thanks to a partnership between the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) and the Brewers Buddies Program. Brewers vs. Dodgers at American Family Field The complimentary guest passes are for the Monday […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Parks and Recreation League Gears Up for Busy Week of Summer Sports Racine’s summer league season continues in full swing this week with a packed schedule of softball and volleyball games. From June 25 to July 2, dozens of local teams compete across city parks. The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department has released its latest weekly schedule, drawing participants and spectators alike to facilities at Island […] Racine County Eye Staff

Lincoln Park Live Returns for 10th Season with New Additions and Free Summer Concerts KENOSHA — The Lincoln Park Live Music Series is set to return for its milestone 10th season this summer, with a four-concert lineup, expanded activities, and a new partnership with the Kenosha HarborMarket. The free summer series, organized by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Foundation in collaboration with the Kenosha Parks Alliance, will […] Racine County Eye Staff

Setting Up Your Home Gym? Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Start Going to the gym isn’t just about lifting weights or running on a treadmill. It’s about taking control of your health, building confidence, and improving your overall lifestyle. A gym can help you stay motivated and focused on your⁠ fitness goals in way⁠s that go beyond physical changes. But let’s face it. Commuting, crowded machines, […] Racine County Eye Staff