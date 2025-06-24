Man dies in crash in Randall

A 19-year-old man died in a crash in Randall Tuesday morning.

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release:

On Tuesday, June 24th, 2025, at approximately 6:16 A.M., the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO), along with Twin Lakes Rescue, responded to the 11000 block of CTH P /Richmond Road just south of the intersection of CTH P and 110th Street in reference to a single-vehicle crash. A vehicle was traveling south on CTH P/ Richmond Road and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The vehicle exited the roadway on the west side, striking a power pole before proceeding through an agricultural field and striking several trees. The car operator, and sole occupant, was fully ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, will not be identified at this time out of consideration for the family.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office’s thoughts are with those who were impacted by this tragic crash. We would like to remind the community to drive the posted speed limits and drive distraction-free. Please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this crash at 262-605-5100.

This investigation remains open and active. Nothing further will be released at this time.