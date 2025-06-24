June 24, 2025 lake test results: Silver Lake County Park Beach under swim advisory

Silver Lake County Park Beach under a swim advisory after testing by Kenosha County Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result that prompted the advisory at Silver Lake County Park Beach was 649/100mL. That site was scheduled to be resampled.

Results from testing by Kenosha County on Monday (except where noted) were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 649 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 22 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 32 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 6 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 18 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 32 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 10 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 157 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 16 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 19 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 20 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 172 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 4 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 5 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake beach 9.7 E.coli/100 mL