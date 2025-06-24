2025 Lake Mary Pier-to-Pier food drive is July 5

Lake Mary’s fourth annual Pier-to-Pier Food Drive will take place Saturday, July 5.

All donations will be given to Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry.

Over 200 bags and over $3500 were collected last year. Due to the tremendous response from the Twin Lakes

Community this has become an annual event.

Here’s how to participate:

Fill a bag with non-perishable food and /or toilet items.

Place the bag on the end of pier on Saturday, July 5, by 4 p.m.

Boat pickup will take place between 4 and 5 p.m.

Unable to leave donations on a pier? Deliver to Lenz home, 216 West Park Drive, or Paradise Home, 1106 Rosebud Ave.

Prefer to make a monetary donation> Checks payable to Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry.

Call Pat at the food pantry (262-877-8228) for information on corporate matching.

Questions about the food drive? Call Mike Gartenberg 847-751-6800.