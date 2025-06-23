Hot weather continues; heat warning remains in effect

There’s one more day of our heat wave in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

A NWS extreme heat warning continues through 7 p.m., Monday. Much of Wisconsin and the Midwest and northeastern US is under such a warning.

Monday’s high temperatures is expected to reach 97. The heat index may get as high as 107.

Sunday temperatures were 95 at 3:47 p.m. the Westosha Central High School weather station and 94 at 3 p.m. at the Wisconet station at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

Monday night there’s a 50 percent chance of rain. There’s some chance of rain through Sunday, with the greatest chances being Tuesday through Thursday night.