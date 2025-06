City of Racine Committees Review Infrastructure, Public Safety, Health Grants and Licensing This Week RACINE — While the Common Council takes a brief pause, Racine’s government isn’t standing still. This week, three major committees will review decisions that shape neighborhood safety, winter road conditions, business operations, and taxpayer spending. From public safety grants and sewer repairs to nightclub oversight and snowplow policy, here’s what’s happening — and why it […] Denise Lockwood

City of Racine Meeting Agenda – Final Public Safety and Licensing Committee Wednesday, June 25, 2025 5:00 PM Racine Public Library, Community Room Call To Order Approval of Minutes for the June 11th, 2025 Meeting. 06-19-25 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Weidner, on behalf of the City Clerk’s Office, submitting a new massage establishment application for Matthews Jian Qing DBA Relax 17 located at 3417 Douglas Ave, […] Racine County Eye Staff

City of Racine Meeting Agenda – Final Public Works and Services Committee Tuesday, June 24, 2025 5:30 PM Racine Public Library, Community Room Call To Order Approval of Minutes for the June 10, 2025 Meeting. 0600-25 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Maack, on behalf of Lt. Ortiz, City of Racine Police Department-COP Unit and Michael’s Signs, requesting permission to place one sign over City right-of-way at the […] Racine County Eye Staff

City of Racine Meeting Agenda – Final Finance and Personnel Commitee Approval of Minutes for the June 9, 2025 Meeting. Subject: Communication sponsored by Mayor Mason and Alder Land, on behalf of the Chief of Police, requesting permission to apply for the 2025 Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant, Control #00637. Staff Recommendation: That the Chief of Police be granted approval to […] Racine County Eye Staff