Car strikes building in Twin Lakes

From the Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue:

This morning (Monday) at 07:49 A.M. Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue were dispatched to 111 S. Lake Ave, the Twin Lakes Laundry, for a car vs. building. Upon arrival we found a four-door sedan that had driven over a parking block and drove into the building. The occupant had gotten out of the vehicle themselves, was evaluated by the ambulance personnel, and did not require transport for further evaluation at the hospital. The building sustained over $50,000 in damage. The damage did not weaken the integrity of the roof, but did damage multiple windows and the framework for those windows.

The vehicle was removed from the building by a towing company, the area was isolated off for public safety, and the building was turned over to the property representative.