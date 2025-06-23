A word from our sponsors: Keep Your Computer Safe and at Its Best with Slades Corners Computer Repair

Wisconsin, NIL collective sue Miami, accuse school of tampering to land football player The University of Wisconsin and its NIL collective VC Connect filed a joint lawsuit on Friday against the University of Miami alleging it knowingly induced one of the Badgers’ football players to abandon a lucrative name, image and likeness contract to play for the Florida school this upcoming season. This story also appeared in Associated […] Associated Press

Overnight attic fire causes estimated $80,000 in damages, electrical in nature RACINE, WI — No one was injured in an attic fire that happened during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 22, at a home in the 600 block of North Memorial Drive. According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department (RFD), crews were called at 2 a.m. to a two-story duplex. When […] Heather Asiyanbi

High School Baseball: Union Grove returns to sectionals, falls to Oak Creek in final SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Even in what some considered a rebuilding season, the Union Grove baseball program returned to a familiar setting. After finishing outside the top two of the Southern Lakes Conference for the first time since 2018, the Broncos capitalized on their second season and reached Sectional Tuesday of the WIAA Baseball Tournament. […] Matt Hardesty

U.S. strikes 3 Iranian nuclear sites in bold operation; Iran issues ‘dangerous’ warning WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Associated Press is reporting the United States launched precision airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—on June 21, 2025. During a televised address to the nation, President Donald Trump described the operation as a “very successful military operation,” stating the sites were “completely and fully obliterated”. He warned […] Heather Asiyanbi