Hot weather to continue; heat warning remains in effect

Very hot weather continues to be in the forecast for Kenosha County through Monday evening.

A National Weather Service extreme heat warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.

The Westosha Central High School weather station in Paddock Lake says Saturday’s high temperature of 95 was reached at 3:30 p.m. The Wisconet station at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol recorded 93 at 3:10 p.m.

Sunday’s high is forecast to hit 95 with a heat index near 106, says the NWS latest loal forecast,. Monday’s high temp should be about 95 again, but with a slightly lower heat index of 101.