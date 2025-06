Note: Hartnell Chevrolet is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

Hartnell Chevrolet hosted its Cars & Custard event Saturday at its Salem location.

Attendees were able to view a variety of cars on display. There also was live music from Cheryl McCrary Band, tacos and more from the Tacos to the Face food truck and frozen custard from Hartnell neighbor Culver’s of Paddock Lake.

Here are some more photos from the event.