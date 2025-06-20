Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

Jun 20th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 1:58 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash at Highways 50 and B in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

