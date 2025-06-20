A word from our sponsors: Hartnell Chevrolet to host Cars & Custard June 21

Racine Arts Council announces ArtSeed Grants for 2025, highest total awarded in history RACINE, WI — The Racine Arts Council has announced the recipients of its 2025 ArtSeed grants, marking the highest total awarded in the program’s history. Now in its second decade, the ArtSeed program aims to foster creativity and support a wide range of artistic initiatives throughout Racine County. This year’s funding supports 13 diverse projects, […] Heather Asiyanbi

Trump extends TikTok ban deadline for a third time, without clear legal basis WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to keep TikTok running in the U.S. for another 90 days to give his administration more time to broker a deal to bring the social media platform under American ownership. Trump disclosed the executive order on the Truth Social platform Thursday morning. “He’s making an […] Associated Press

Meet Bam Bam: Featured Pet for June 20, 2025 Bam Bam is a sweet 98-pound, 2-year-old pup with tan and white fur available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Filling your life with laughter He is a handsome pup who can’t wait to fill his new home with plenty of love and laughter. Fixed, Vaccinated, and Chipped Like all dogs at […] Racine County Eye Staff

For people with mental illness, Wisconsin lawmakers explore alternatives to incarceration As Wisconsin’s prison population climbs toward pre-pandemic levels, Senate Bill 153 seeks to expand alternatives to incarceration for people with mental illness. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Wisconsin’s Treatment Alternatives and Diversion program was established in 2005 to provide counties with funding to create programs to divert adults with nonviolent criminal charges into community-based […] Devin Blake