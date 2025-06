It’s going to be hot this weekend.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for Kenosha County, set to be in effect from 1 p.m., Saturday until 6 p.m., Monday.

Also included in the watch area are: Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for high temperatures of 99 Saturday, 97 on Sunday and 96 Monday.

High temps will moderate starting Tuesday, with temperatures in the 80s expected.