WIAA Softball: Waterford loses nail-biter in sectional semifinals MILTON, Wis. – In the later rounds of the WIAA softball tournaments, the margin for error gets razor-thin. Nearly all of the 32 remaining Division 1 teams have a talented ace on the mound, competent fielding and bats that can produce. Scores in the sectional rounds are almost always close, with games decided by just […] Matt Hardesty

Miss Wisconsin Competition Kicks Off with Preliminary Awards for Talent, Fitness and Evening Wear Three contestants claimed top honors during the first night of the 2025 Miss Wisconsin Competition’s preliminary rounds, earning recognition for their performances in talent, fitness, and evening wear categories. Miss Racine, Miss Sugar Maple, and Miss LaCrosse/Oktoberfest Miss Racine, Willow Newell, won the Talent award for her rendition of “And I’m Telling You” from Dreamgirls. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Victory on 3rd attempt: Legislature sends advanced nursing bill to governor for signature On unanimous voice votes, lawmakers approved legislation Wednesday that allows nurses with advanced training to practice independently in Wisconsin. The advanced nursing bill now heads to Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed similar bills twice before but who is now expected to sign the measure after negotiating changes to address his previous objections. “I can’t stress what a […] Heather Asiyanbi

Toy company challenges Trump’s tariffs before the Supreme Court in long shot bid for quick decision WASHINGTON (AP) — An Illinois toy company challenged President Donald Trump’s tariffs in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a long shot bid to press the justices to quickly decide whether they are legal. This story also appeared in Associated Press Learning Resources Inc. filed an appeal asking the Supreme Court to take up the […] Associated Press