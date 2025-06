At about 7:01 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in a field near 288th Avenue and 122nd Place in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as trees on fire.

UPDATE 7:14 p.m. — Tree fire confirmed. Response from utility company underway.

UPDATE 7:41 p.m. — Command reports fire out and powers also out. Fire units clearing the scene.