Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting June 18, 2025

Ascension Wisconsin dispenses 2,000 life-saving naloxone kits to patients at risk of overdose Through a collaborative effort between Ascension Wisconsin, the Ascension Wisconsin Foundation, Behavioral Health Services of Racine County and the City of Milwaukee Health Department, Ascension Wisconsin has reached the milestone of dispensing 2,000 nasal naloxone kits statewide to patients at risk of opioid overdose, free of charge. Since 2019, emergency departments at Ascension Wisconsin hospitals […] Racine County Eye Staff

North Shore Bank Named One of Wisconsin’s Best Banks by Forbes for Sixth Year BROOKFIELD — North Shore Bank has again earned a spot on Forbes’ annual Best-In-State Banks list, marking the sixth time the community-focused institution has been distinguished. Recognized for Customer Satisfaction and Community Focus Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to identify the top-performing banks in each state. The rankings are based on surveys of […] Racine County Eye Staff

Wisconsin Supreme Court unanimously rules against 6-year-old GOP law weakening attorney general’s power MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with the Democratic state attorney general Tuesday in a long-running battle over a law passed by Republicans who wanted to weaken the office in a lame duck legislative session more than six years ago. This story also appeared in Associated Press The court ruled 7-0 that requiring […] Scott Bauer

‘A situation with no good outcome.’ A mom describes how the Dobbs abortion made the loss of her pregnancy harder Two years ago Megan Kling and her husband were eagerly looking forward to the birth of their third child. Then at 20 weeks they got devastating news from their doctor. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The infant, upon being born, would have no chance of surviving. He lacked critical internal organs and his […] Erik Gunn