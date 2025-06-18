Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting June 18, 2025

Jun 18th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Agenda items include:

  • Public hearing regarding liquor licenses and cabaret licenses
  • Special Event Permit for Oktoberfest on 9/6/2025
  • Fireworks permit to Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc.
  • Approve Baxter & Woodman work order to perform the required PASER (roads condition) report.
  • Approval of various liquor licenses, cabaret licenses, cigarette licenses, coin machines licenses and operator licenses

The full agenda is available here,

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Paddock Lake.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives