Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting June 18, 2025

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Agenda items include:
- Public hearing regarding liquor licenses and cabaret licenses
- Special Event Permit for Oktoberfest on 9/6/2025
- Fireworks permit to Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc.
- Approve Baxter & Woodman work order to perform the required PASER (roads condition) report.
- Approval of various liquor licenses, cabaret licenses, cigarette licenses, coin machines licenses and operator licenses