A word from our sponsors: Hartnell Chevrolet to host Cars & Custard June 21

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin dairy farmer alleged in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that the Trump administration is illegally denying financial assistance to white farmers by continuing programs that favor minorities. This story also appeared in Associated Press The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department […]
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she’ll “fight tooth and nail” to protect LGBTQ children after the administration of President Donald Trump proposed Wednesday that the national suicide and crisis lifeline would no longer support programs aimed at LGBTQ youth. On Wednesday, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) proposed defunding the program within […]
RACINE, WI — One person suffered minor injuries after a family altercation erupted in gunfire shortly before noon on Tuesday, June 17. According to an email from Racine Police Sgt. Alicia Mitchell, officers were called at 11 a.m. to the 800 block of Park Avenue for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they identified […]
RACINE, WI — A 26-year-old man suffered unknown injuries after he was involved in a crash in the early hours of Wednesday, June 18, 2025. According to Racine Police Sgt. Alicia Mitchell, officers were called around 1 a.m. to the corner of State Street and Memorial Drive for a report of a car that crashed […]
RACINE, WI — A community town hall aimed at discussing key issues facing Racine residents will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 21 at Starbuck International K-8 School, 1516 Ohio Street. The event is hosted by Working Families Power, Opportunity Wisconsin, Unity Racine, and a group of concerned citizens. Organizers have extended an […]