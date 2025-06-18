A word from our sponsors: Hartnell Chevrolet to host Cars & Custard June 21

Wisconsin dairy farmer hits Trump administration with discrimination lawsuit MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin dairy farmer alleged in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that the Trump administration is illegally denying financial assistance to white farmers by continuing programs that favor minorities. This story also appeared in Associated Press The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department […] Scott Bauer

Baldwin says she’ll fight to protect suicide hotline for 988 LGBTQ youth U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she’ll “fight tooth and nail” to protect LGBTQ children after the administration of President Donald Trump proposed Wednesday that the national suicide and crisis lifeline would no longer support programs aimed at LGBTQ youth. On Wednesday, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) proposed defunding the program within […] Heather Asiyanbi

Shooting on Park Avenue injures one, police arrest 2 in family altercation RACINE, WI — One person suffered minor injuries after a family altercation erupted in gunfire shortly before noon on Tuesday, June 17. According to an email from Racine Police Sgt. Alicia Mitchell, officers were called at 11 a.m. to the 800 block of Park Avenue for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they identified […] Heather Asiyanbi

Car vs. Walgreen’s: Speed and/or alcohol could be factor in overnight crash RACINE, WI — A 26-year-old man suffered unknown injuries after he was involved in a crash in the early hours of Wednesday, June 18, 2025. According to Racine Police Sgt. Alicia Mitchell, officers were called around 1 a.m. to the corner of State Street and Memorial Drive for a report of a car that crashed […] Heather Asiyanbi