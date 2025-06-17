Rain possible Tuesday night, likely Wednesday

We might get some rain Tuesday might but we are virtually certain to do so Wednesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

There’s a 40 percent chance of rain and/or a thunderstorm tonight mainly between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m., Wednesday.

Wednesday, there’s a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, most likely between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. That rain could yield 1 to 2 inches.

High temps will cool off a little for the Wednesday (74) and Thursday (82) before climbing into the 90s Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.