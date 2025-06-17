June 17, 2025 lake test results: Camp Lake under swim advisory

Camp Lake is under a swim advisory after testing there Monday showed elevated E.coli levels.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result that triggered the advisory for Camp Lake was 236 /100mL. That location was scheduled to be resampled.

Results from testing by Kenosha County on Monday were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 39 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 9 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 22 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 65 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 236 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 5 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 34 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 15 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 29 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 27 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 19 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 17 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 12 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 29 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake beach 1 E.coli/100 mL