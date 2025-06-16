A word from our sponsors: Hartnell Chevrolet to host Cars & Custard June 21

Your Style Journey: A Guide to Smart Clothing Shopping Initiating a journey towards the development of a unique personal style is an enjoyable endeavour since it allows you to individualize, enhance self-esteem, and create or assemble a closet that is distinctive to oneself. Such a journey need not necessarily entail excess expenditure or be swept by the whims of temporary fads. The art of […] Racine County Eye Staff

Photo gallery: RIC, Quakers host silent vigil to protest budget bill outside courthouse RACINE, WI — About 40 Racine and Kenosha residents held a silent vigil in front of the Racine County Courthouse on Monday, June 16, 2025. The crowd stretched across the entrance but didn’t impede traffic into or out of the building. Wisconsin Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) has an office in the building. A group of […] Mark Hertzberg

Wisconsin proposal to require simple explanations of ballot questions needs work, critics say Wisconsin Republicans want to require that all proposed constitutional amendments come with a plain-language explanation, a move that they say would help voters better understand complex ballot questions. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The proposal has drawn broad support. But some lawmakers are concerned about whether the measure as proposed would leave the interpretation […] Alexander Shur

Justice Department’s early moves on voting and elections signal a shift from its traditional role ATLANTA (AP) — In North Carolina, it was a lawsuit over the state’s voter registration records. In Arizona and Wisconsin, it was a letter to state election officials warning of potential administrative violations. And in Colorado, it was a demand for election records going back to 2020. This story also appeared in Associated Press Those actions in recent […] Associated Press