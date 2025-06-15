Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board & Lake District Board of Commissioners meetings June 16, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board and Lake District Board of Commissioners (same members) are scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

The Village Board meeting is first. Agenda items include:

Approval of various liquor licenses

Discussion and possible action regarding a Short Term Rental License for 801 Hickory Road -Patricia Fitzgeral

Discussion and possible action regarding a Short Term Rental License for 813 Spruce Street – Lucy Eberhardt Polyne

Discussion and possible action regarding quotes for asphalt repairs near the Public Works salt dome

Discussion and possible action regarding quotes for sewer main repairs.

The full agenda and information packet are available here.

The lake district commissioners meeting will follow the Village Board meeting. Agenda items are:

Consideration of a Motion to approve the draft 2026 Annual Budget and proposed Tax Levy for the Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District.

Consideration of a Motion to approve the Agenda for the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District.

The full agenda and information packet are available here.