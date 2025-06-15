Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting June 16, 2025

Prairie Girls Soccer: Dagger from Decker helps send Prairie back to sectional finals WIND POINT – Breaths had just begun to shorten throughout Osieki Field. Prairie girls soccer was clinging to a 1-0 lead over Shorewood in the final minutes of their WIAA Division 3 Sectional Semifinal. The Hawks had just survived multiple scoring chances from the Greyhounds over the previous 10 minutes, and it appeared that Shorewood […] Matt Hardesty

A 50-year legacy: Racine’s Juneteenth celebration in full swing In Racine, Juneteenth is more than just a date on the calendar. It’s a tradition—a legacy—that the community has built and proudly carried for fifty years. It feels less like a formal observance and more like a city-wide family reunion, anchored by the Dr. John Bryant Community Center and the city’s Parks and Rec department. […] Denise Lockwood

Over 1,000 protest Trump and Steil in Mount Pleasant as part of national No Kings Day MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — An estimated 1,100 protesters gathered at the busy intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 31 Saturday morning, joining the nationwide No Kings Day of Defiance to protest the Trump administration and the record of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil. The local event, organized by a group calling itself “a group of concerned […] Denise Lockwood

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of June 14, 2025 From breaking news to community safety updates, here are the five most-read stories on Racine County Eye this week. Whether you missed a headline or want to revisit the stories that had readers talking, this roundup will get you caught up on the key moments shaping our area. Top Stories: Conclusion: Stay tuned for more […] Racine County Eye Staff