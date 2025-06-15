Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting June 16, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
This meeting also will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action on date and time change of future Village Board regular meetings to the first Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM
- Lake District Updates
- Approval of liquor licenses
- Change Orders #1, in the amount of $58,475.00, and Payment Request #1, in the amount of $103,514.95 for 2025 Utilities and Roadway Project
- Discussion and possible action on the following items: 13.1. To contract with Langloss Consulting to provide a customized workshop titled “Built to Win: Creating a Championship Culture Through Psychological Safety and Purpose-Driven Leadership” for the Village Board and the Village Leadership team for $5,000 utilizing grant funding
- Status of the Boundary agreement between Village of Salem Lakes and the Village of Paddock Lake, expiring on December 20, 2026
- Village of Paddock Lakes request for response to Proposed Preliminary Plat of Brenner Fields and preliminary sanitary sewer plan review for Brenner Fields
- Closed session for: 1). To confer with legal counsel regarding notice of claim filed by Roloffs; 2.) Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session) for purposes of conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be involved), specifically regarding claims with the Village of Paddock Lake over contractual rights, remedies and obligations for the heavy rescue fire truck and the parties’
“Agreement for Firefighting, Fire Inspection and Rescue Services to be Provided by the Village of Salem Lakes to the Village of Paddock Lake”.
The full agenda and meeting packet information is available here.