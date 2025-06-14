Units responding for investigation in Brighton

At about 7:31 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an investigation in the area of the 23200 block of Highway JB in Brighton.
Per dispatch: A large plume of smoke has been reported.
