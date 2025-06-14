A word from our sponsors: June 14, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Tribes say a tribal liaison with prisons would help. Republican lawmakers cut it from the budget. At a state prison in Stanley, Wisconsin, participants in a Native American-focused group take part in traditional cultural practices. According to Ryan Greendeer, executive government relations officer with the Ho-Chunk Nation, Stanley Correctional Institution’s chaplain recently reached out to the tribe with requests for the group’s programming. The chaplain wanted teaching materials, as many materials […] Heather Asiyanbi

NAACP Racine and Red Cross host Community Blood Drive June 20 RACINE — The NAACP Racine Branch and the American Red Cross will host a community blood donation drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at the NAACP Racine office, 1633 Racine Street. Supporting Local Health Through Partnership This marks the inaugural annual blood drive, which is held in partnership between the local NAACP […] Racine County Eye Staff

RUSD Bi-Weekly round-up: Celebrating champions, changemakers, and community impact The 2025 PRCS-RUSD All City Middle School Track Meet was the crown jewel of the past two weeks, lighting up Racine Case High School on June 5 with blazing times, fierce competition, and proud moments for schools across the district. Hundreds of students competed in this signature event, but it was Starbuck, Gifford, Mitchell, and […] Nick Payne

Judge blocks Trump’s election executive order, siding with Democrats who called it overreach ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Friday blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to overhaul elections in the U.S., siding with a group of Democratic state attorneys general who challenged the effort as unconstitutional. This story also appeared in Associated Press The Republican president’s March 25 executive order sought to compel officials to require documentary proof of citizenship for […] Associated Press