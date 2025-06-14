2025 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast coverage (PHOTOS)

Kenosha County Dairy Promotion held its annual dairy breakfast Saturday morning.

This year’s host farm was Might Grand Dairy in Brighton.

Those attending could purchase a hearty eggs with ham, pancakes and sausage breakfast top it off with ice cream donated by Culvers on Highway 142.

Also there was farm and fire department equipment on display, milking demonstrations, kids activities, vendors and lots of cows.

Here are some more photos from the event:

Representing host farm Might Grand Dairy are (from left) Chad Daniels, Myron Daniels, Dave Daniels and Nick Abel.

Kenosha County Dairy Promotion Scholarships were awarded this year to (From left) Aleah Daniels, Ami Elfering and Brooke Mason.

Bos Schmidt (left) was named a friend of Kenosha County Dairy Promotion. At right is Daniel Elfering, an officer of Kenosha County Dairy Promotion.

Carl Daniels (right) was named a friend of Kenosha County Dairy Promotion. At left is Heather Daniels, Kenosha County Dairy ambassador.

Elected officials present at the breakfast that participated in the program were (from left) State Rep. Amanda Nedweski, Sheriff David Zoerner, county Supervisor and Paddock Lake village Trustee John Poole, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, District Attorney Xavier Solis, County Executive Samantha Kerkman, Vice Chair of the County Board Daniel Gaschke and county Supervisor and Twin Lakes village Trustee Aaron Karow