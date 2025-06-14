2025 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast coverage (PHOTOS)

At a state prison in Stanley, Wisconsin, participants in a Native American-focused group take part in traditional cultural practices. According to Ryan Greendeer, executive government relations officer with the Ho-Chunk Nation, Stanley Correctional Institution’s chaplain recently reached out to the tribe with requests for the group’s programming. The chaplain wanted teaching materials, as many materials […]
RACINE — The NAACP Racine Branch and the American Red Cross will host a community blood donation drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, at the NAACP Racine office, 1633 Racine Street. Supporting Local Health Through Partnership This marks the inaugural annual blood drive, which is held in partnership between the local NAACP […]
The 2025 PRCS-RUSD All City Middle School Track Meet was the crown jewel of the past two weeks, lighting up Racine Case High School on June 5 with blazing times, fierce competition, and proud moments for schools across the district. Hundreds of students competed in this signature event, but it was Starbuck, Gifford, Mitchell, and […]
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Friday blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to overhaul elections in the U.S., siding with a group of Democratic state attorneys general who challenged the effort as unconstitutional. This story also appeared in Associated Press The Republican president’s March 25 executive order sought to compel officials to require documentary proof of citizenship for […]
Slot machines are usually perceived as fun, simple entertainment; the buzzing of reels and bright lights are associated with the excitement that comes from playing slot machines. In Milwaukee County, though, this simple perception is complicated by a legal structure that mingles restrictions imposed by the state with tribal rights to gaming which are protected […]