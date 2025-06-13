Units responding for crash in Wilmot

Jun 13th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:12 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 30700 block of Highway C in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: This is a two-vehicle crash with injuries being reported.

