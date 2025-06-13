A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge pork chop dinner is June 14; to benefit fund for children of fallen police officers

Most US adults say Trump’s military parade is not a good use of money, a new poll finds WASHINGTON (AP) — As Washington prepares for a military parade this weekend to honor the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, a new survey finds that U.S. adults are more likely to approve than disapprove of President Donald Trump’s decision to hold the festivities, which officials have said will cost tens of millions of taxpayer dollars. This story […] Associated Press

Wisconsin court ruling gives clarity for future election recounts, UW law prof says Those wading in the murky waters of election recounts and challenges in Wisconsin got a little clearer earlier this year. This story also appeared in The Badger Project An appeals court ruling upholding a Rock County supervisor’s 3-vote electoral victory ruled in March that absentee ballots cannot be thrown out just because a clerk forgot […] Peter Cameron

Education advocates push for adequate K-12 funding Education advocates are making a push for more investment in public schools from the state as the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee plans to take up portions of the budget related to K-12 schools during its Thursday meeting. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The issue has been a top concern for Wisconsinites who came […] Baylor Spears

The Role of Cybersecurity in Securing the Future of Online Casino Platforms The difficulty of ensuring safety through rapid expansion. Because of the large number of gamers who use online casinos on a daily basis, these establishments have become prime targets for hackers. Besides serving as financial nodes, these platforms are data-rich ecosystems that store a wealth of information, including, but not limited to, financial records, identification […] Racine County Eye Staff