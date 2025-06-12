Bristol Village Board approves multi-family development

/From a document submitted to the village by village planner Graef

A multi-family development has received Bristol Village Board approval for a conditional use permit and site plan review.

The development is slated to be built at 130th Avenue and 81st Street.

The votes for the conditional use permit and the site plan review were unanimous with village President Mike Farrell absent from Monday’s board meeting.

The development is being proposed by Horizon Development Group of Greenfield and LEO Bristol Multifamily LLC of Aventura, Florida.

Plans submitted to the village call for construction of seven buildings with a total of 256 units, with a per building limit not to exceed 40 units. Maximum building height is 45 feet

Village administrator Randy Kerkman said the votes on Monday represent the last village approval needed, though a required state approval is still pending.

The development was approved by the village Plan Commission in May.

