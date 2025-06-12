A word from our sponsors: Rock the Lake 2025 coming to Lance Park in Twin Lakes June 14

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

NO ATM ON SITE – CASH PREFERRED

$10 CREDIT CARD LIMIT

PLEASE PLAN ACCORDINGLY

Hosted by the Twin Lakes Chamber and Twin Runners Snow Mobile CLub

Food and Beer Tent (no outside alcohol will be allowed in)

Bands throughout the day: The Catfish Brothers, Velvet Stilleto and The Charlie Thornton Band

Aquanuts Show at 6:30pm

Rock The Lake shirts for sale $20 – these make a great Father’s Day gift. Buy one before they are all gone by calling the Chamber (262-877-2220) or stopping in.