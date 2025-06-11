June 11 lake test results: All additional lakes test within normal range

Additional lakes tested by Kenosha County Tuesday and released Wednesday all were within normal E.coli levels.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from testing by Kenosha County on Tuesday were:

Old Settlers County Park beach on Paddock Lake 13.0 E.coli/100 mL

Hoag Park on Paddock Lake 7.0 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Lake Boat Launch 51.0 E.coli/100 mL

Other test results released this week by Kenosha County and the District of Powers Lake are available here,