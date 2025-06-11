Highway V to close for road work

From Kenosha County:

Resurfacing of Kenosha County Highway V ( 224th Avenue) from Highway C (Wilmot Road) to 116th Street (also Highway V) in the Village of Salem Lakes is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 12.

This work is anticipated to last approximately two weeks. The road is expected to remain open to through traffic throughout the project, with flagging operations in place.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route through the area as traffic delays are expected.

This work schedule is weather-dependent and is subject to change.