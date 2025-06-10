June 10, 2025 lake test results: All lakes test with normal range

All local lakes sampled were found to be within normal E.coli levels from testing performed this week.
The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.
Results from Kenosha County this week are:
- Camp Lake 79.0 E.coli/100mL
- Center Lake 7.0 E.coli/100mL
- Lance Park beach on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes 7.0 E.coli/100mL
- Lily Lake beach 3.0 E.coli/100mL
- Lake Shangri-la 35.0 E.coli/100mL
- North Shore Association on Paddock Lake 11.0 E.coli/100mL
- Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake 22.0 E.coli/100mL
- PHLA diving board 26.0 E.coli/100mL
- Rock Lake<1.0 E.coli/100mL
- DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake 4.0 E.coli/100mL
- Silver Lake County Park beach 68.0 E.coli/100mL
Results from District of Powers Lake are:
- Powers Lake beach 6 1000/100mL
- Powers Lake boat launch 49.5 1000/100mL