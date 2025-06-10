June 10, 2025 lake test results: All lakes test with normal range

All local lakes sampled were found to be within normal E.coli levels from testing performed this week.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from Kenosha County this week are:

Camp Lake 79.0 E.coli/100mL

Center Lake 7.0 E.coli/100mL

Lance Park beach on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes 7.0 E.coli/100mL

Lily Lake beach 3.0 E.coli/100mL

Lake Shangri-la 35.0 E.coli/100mL

North Shore Association on Paddock Lake 11.0 E.coli/100mL

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake 22.0 E.coli/100mL

PHLA diving board 26.0 E.coli/100mL

Rock Lake<1.0 E.coli/100mL

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake 4.0 E.coli/100mL

Silver Lake County Park beach 68.0 E.coli/100mL

Results from District of Powers Lake are:

Powers Lake beach 6 1000/100mL

Powers Lake boat launch 49.5 1000/100mL