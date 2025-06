The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

Pavement Surface Evaluation Rating (PASER) work order from consulting engineer

Wis. DNR Recycling Grant

Closed session for evaluation of public employee and conferring with legal counsel regarding litigation.

The full agenda is available here.