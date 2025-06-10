A word from our sponsors: Rock the Lake 2025 coming to Lance Park in Twin Lakes June 14

Starbuck students celebrate $18k+ record year in Kids Heart Challenge with pie-filled fun RACINE, WI — Starbuck IB School students wrapped up a record-breaking year in the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge with a sweet—and messy—celebration: students got to throw pies in their teachers’ faces. The event marked the school’s best performance yet in the national campaign, which encourages physical activity, heart-healthy habits, and community fundraising. The […] Heather Asiyanbi

Boys baseball regionals: Union Grove heads to sectionals after dominating Kenosha Bradford The high school baseball season has reached the playoffs, with the WIAA Regionals being played over the past week. While all nine baseball programs competed, only Union Grove advanced to Tuesday’s sectional rounds. The Broncos will face the 8-seed Greendale in the WIAA Division 1 Sectional Semifinals at 10 a.m. at South Milwaukee High School […] Matt Hardesty

NIH scientists publish declaration criticizing Trump’s deep cuts in public health research WASHINGTON (AP) — In his confirmation hearings to lead the National Institutes of Health, Jay Bhattacharya pledged his openness to views that might conflict with his own. “Dissent,” he said, ”is the very essence of science.” That commitment is being put to the test. On Monday, scores of scientists at the agency sent their Trump-appointed leader a […] Associated Press

As Wisconsin Democrats eye ‘trifecta’ wins in 2026 elections, party leaders urged to rebuild rural infrastructure Republican President Donald Trump may have won Wisconsin in November, but Badger State Democrats see a pathway to winning a “trifecta” in state government in 2026. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org How they get there will be at the heart of the party’s state convention this upcoming weekend in the Wisconsin Dells. Winning a […] Tom Kertscher