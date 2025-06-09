Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting June 9, 2025

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Loretta Onan (Owner) 8464 184th Avenue, Bristol, WI 53104 for a Proposed Zoning Map Amendment from the current R-2 Family Residential District to R-lSingle Family Residential District and a Conditional Use Permit for a 3,600 sq. ft. Accessory Structure on approximately 6.72 acres on tax parcel 37-4-121-084- 0438, located at PT SE 1/4 SEC 8 Tl R 21, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, State of Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located on the west side of County Highway D (184th Avenue) in Bristol.
- Discuss and consider for approval the request Bob McCaigue, Horizon Development Group (Applicant) 3900 S. Prairie Hill Lane, Greenfield, WI 53228 and LEO Bristol MultiFamily LLC (Owner) 17501 Biscayne Blvd STE 300, Aventura, FL 33160 for a Conditional Use Permit with multifamily dwellings on approximately 39.5 acres on tax parcel 37-4-121-123- 0802, located at PT NE¼ and NW¼ of the SW¼ of SEC 12, TIN, R 21E, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, State of Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located at 13001 81st Street in Bristol, WI 5
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Bob McCaigue, Horizon Development Group (Applicant) 3900 S. Prairie Hill Lane, Greenfield, WI 53228 and LEO Bristol Multifamily LLC (Owner) 17501 Biscayne Blvd STE 300, Aventura, FL 33160 for a Site Plan Review on approximately 39.5 acres on tax parcel 37-4-121-123-0802 located at PT NE ¼ and NW¼ of the SW¼ of SEC 12 T IN, R 21E, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, State of Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located at 13001 81 st Street in Bristol, WI 531
- Consider for approval ORDINANCE NO.16-1-47: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHAPTER 13 OF THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL MUNICIPAL CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADOPTED BY THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL, WISCONSIN, WITH REFERENCE TO ZONING (located on the west side of County Highway D (184th Avenue) in Bristol, WI 53104, Tax Parcel 37-4-121-084-0438) from R-2 to R-1.