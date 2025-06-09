Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting June 9, 2025

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of June 7, 2025 Each week, we round up the five most-read stories on Racine County Eye to keep you informed and in the loop. From city infrastructure investments and impactful community services to political fact-checks and standout sports performances, these stories sparked the most interest from our readers. Catch up on what mattered most this week—right here. Top […] Racine County Eye Staff

From Ascot to Belmont: How UK and US Horse Racing Cultures Compare Horse Racing is more than just a sport, it’s a cultural institution that unites man and beast towards a common goal. However, the cultures can vary, especially between the US and the UK. This can’t be more emphasised on the countries’ events, the Royal Ascot and the Belmont Stakes. Let’s talk about the similarities and […] Denise Lockwood

Racine Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board to review library improvements, HOME-ARP Plan, and home repair grants June 9 RACINE — The City of Racine’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Board will meet Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lee Room of the Racine Public Library. The meeting will follow immediately after the Finance and Personnel Committee session. Community Development Key Agenda Items Updated HOME-ARP Allocation Plan: The board will […] Denise Lockwood