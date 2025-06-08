Units responding for crash in Brighton

At about 7:45 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 26100 block of Highway JB in Brigthon.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle in the ditch.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:45 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 26100 block of Highway JB in Brigthon.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle in the ditch.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress