Units responding for crash in Brighton

Jun 8th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7:45 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 26100 block of Highway JB in Brigthon.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle in the ditch.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives