A word from our sponsors: June 8, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of June 7, 2025 Each week, we round up the five most-read stories on Racine County Eye to keep you informed and in the loop. From city infrastructure investments and impactful community services to political fact-checks and standout sports performances, these stories sparked the most interest from our readers. Catch up on what mattered most this week—right here. Top […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board to review library improvements, HOME-ARP Plan, and home repair grants June 9 RACINE — The City of Racine’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Board will meet Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lee Room of the Racine Public Library. The meeting will follow immediately after the Finance and Personnel Committee session. Community Development Key Agenda Items Updated HOME-ARP Allocation Plan: The board will […] Denise Lockwood

Meet Radiance: Featured Pet for June 6, 2025 Radiance is a sweet 60-pound, 1-year-old pup with black and white fur available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Bringing beauty to your life This pup lives up to her name with her shining spirit and stunning good looks. Fixed, Vaccinated, and Chipped Like all dogs at WHS, she’s been spayed, vaccinated, […] Racine County Eye Staff