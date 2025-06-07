A word from our sponsors: June 7, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Racine Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board to review library improvements, HOME-ARP Plan, and home repair grants June 9 RACINE — The City of Racine’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Board will meet Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lee Room of the Racine Public Library. The meeting will follow immediately after the Finance and Personnel Committee session. Community Development Key Agenda Items Updated HOME-ARP Allocation Plan: The board will […] Denise Lockwood

Meet Radiance: Featured Pet for June 6, 2025 Radiance is a sweet 60-pound, 1-year-old pup with black and white fur available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Bringing beauty to your life This pup lives up to her name with her shining spirit and stunning good looks. Fixed, Vaccinated, and Chipped Like all dogs at WHS, she’s been spayed, vaccinated, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Trump administration alleges Wisconsin broke federal election law, threatens to revoke funding MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Trump administration has accused the Wisconsin Elections Commission of failing to provide a state-based complaint process for voters bringing allegations against the commission itself, calling that a violation of federal law and threatening to withhold all federal funding. This story also appeared in Associated Press But the commission’s Democratic chairwoman […] Scott Bauer