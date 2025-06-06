Units responding for crash in Trevor

Jun 6th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9:09 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 11700 block of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) for a report of a crash.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.

