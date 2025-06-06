Trevor Fleege appointed to Paris seat on Westosha Central High School board

Trevor Fleege has been appointed to the Paris seat on the Westosha Central High School board

The board interviewed candidates for the seat at a meeting Monday.

From a Westosha Central High School District news release:

The Westosha Central High School District Board of Education welcomes Trevor Fleege as the newest board member, filling the Paris seat vacancy created when Jay Nutting, who moved from Paris to Brighton, resigned his Paris seat to take his newly elected Brighton seat.

The board interviewed four strong candidates for the position, and following the interviews and deliberation, Mr. Fleege was appointed to the seat. Mr. Fleege’s passion for being open-minded, an independent thinker, and listening to all perspectives before making a decision, along with his belief that the board’s purpose is to support the academic and social development of students, was evident in his interview. Mr. Fleege holds a BS in agriculture and an MS in business and holds a leadership position at a Wisconsin dairy company.

Mr. Fleege lives in Paris with his wife and two sons – one attends Paris Elementary School and one attends Westosha Central High School. He looks forward to serving on the Westosha Central Board of Education, saying, “I’m honored to join the WCHS school board to serve as the Paris district representative. I see many positive things happening at WCHS and am impressed with the academic and social development opportunities the school offers to its students. I look forward to working with the community, fellow board members, and school staff to help build on that success.”