A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge pork chop dinner is June 14; to benefit fund for children of fallen police officers

We don’t talk about diversity: Wisconsin hospital systems are quietly removing DEI language Multiple Wisconsin health care systems have removed diversity, equity and inclusion language or resources from their websites in the wake of President Donald Trump’s federal ban on funding for DEI programming. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The systems include SSM Health, Aurora Health, UW Health and, most recently, Ascension. Froedtert ThedaCare Health has maintained […] Margaret Shreiner

Budget negotiations between Gov. Evers, Republican leaders at an end for now Republican lawmakers are planning to move forward on writing the two-year state budget without input from across the aisle after negotiations with Gov. Tony Evers broke down on Wednesday. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Senate and Assembly leaders and Evers each released statements on Wednesday in the early evening saying that while negotiations […] Baylor Spears

Voice of America: Congressional letter obtained by AP outlines 100’s of expected job cuts WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration appointee overseeing the Voice of America has outlined job cuts that would reduce employment at the state-run news organization from over 1,000 people to 81. This story also appeared in Associated Press The Voice of America, which has delivered news to countries all over the world for the better part of […] Associated Press

Cool comfort at Raymond School: 12 new AC units bring relief to classrooms RAYMOND, WI — Students at Raymond School will soon benefit from cooler classrooms, thanks to the installation of new window air conditioning units funded through a combination of parent and PTO donations. Superintendent Michael Leach said the school has purchased between 12 and 15 units to help make classrooms more comfortable during hot weather. While […] Heather Asiyanbi