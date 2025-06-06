A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge pork chop dinner is June 14; to benefit fund for children of fallen police officers

Multiple Wisconsin health care systems have removed diversity, equity and inclusion language or resources from their websites in the wake of President Donald Trump’s federal ban on funding for DEI programming. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The systems include SSM Health, Aurora Health, UW Health and, most recently, Ascension. Froedtert ThedaCare Health has maintained […]
Republican lawmakers are planning to move forward on writing the two-year state budget without input from across the aisle after negotiations with Gov. Tony Evers broke down on Wednesday. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Senate and Assembly leaders and Evers each released statements on Wednesday in the early evening saying that while negotiations […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration appointee overseeing the Voice of America has outlined job cuts that would reduce employment at the state-run news organization from over 1,000 people to 81. This story also appeared in Associated Press The Voice of America, which has delivered news to countries all over the world for the better part of […]
RAYMOND, WI — Students at Raymond School will soon benefit from cooler classrooms, thanks to the installation of new window air conditioning units funded through a combination of parent and PTO donations. Superintendent Michael Leach said the school has purchased between 12 and 15 units to help make classrooms more comfortable during hot weather. While […]
A controversial provision tucked inside the sprawling “One Big Beautiful Bill” could allow government officials at all levels—local, state, and federal—to defy court orders without consequence. Legal scholars in Wisconsin say the measure threatens not only the independence of the courts but also the constitutional balance of power in American government. At the heart of […]