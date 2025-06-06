From last year’s event /WOTI file photo

The 2025 Kenosha County Dairy breakfast is June 14, from 6:30-10:30 a.m. at Mighty Grand Dairy Farms 22811 18th St., in Brighton.

Tickets for the breakfast will be $10, 6 years old and younger are free. Tickets are cash only and only available at the event. Parking will be on-site at the farm. In case of rain, alternative parking with a shuttle service will be provided for all visitors.

The event features a big farm breakfast, a Wisconsin products tent with items to purchase, an agriculture tent to learn more about the workings of a farm, kids tent, farm toys for sale and lots of cows. The breakfast includes scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, pancakes, muffins, yogurt, juice and Culver’s ice cream.

Mighty Grand Dairy is a multi-family, multi generational farm. Milk produced at the farm is used to makes Italian cheeses for pizza and other Italian dishes.