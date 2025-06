At about 9:10 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of a fire in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a power line that was smoking and now sparking when it hits the ground. Located behind a home. Utility company also responding.

UPDATE 9:18 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports small fire in trees behind house. Fire contained,