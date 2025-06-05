Entries sought for 2025 Miss Bristol contest

Jun 5th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Do you live in Bristol? Run for Miss Bristol.

2025 Bristol Progress Days is July 11 -13.

Contestants need to be a Bristol Resident and be between the age of 16-21. They need to attend preliminary judging, rehearsal and the three days of Progress Days.

Why should I run? To have fun, meet new people, community outreach, and much, much more.

  • $500 Miss Bristol Scholarship
  • $250 First Runner Up
  • $150 Second Runner Up
  • $100 Third Runner Up
  • $25 Miss Congeniality

All contestants receive a Gift Bag of Prizes.

Any questions please call Carol Gorsuch @ 262 758-3912 or Cheryl Nichols @262-945-4481.

