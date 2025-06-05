Bristol and Paris Cemetery Association annual meeting is June 18

The Bristol and Paris Cemetery Association will be holding their annual meeting on Wednesday June 18, at 2 p.m. at the Paris Town Hall at 16607 Burlington Rd (Highway 142).
All interested parties are welcome.
