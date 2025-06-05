Bristol and Paris Cemetery Association annual meeting is June 18

Jun 5th, 2025
Darren Hillock

The Bristol and Paris Cemetery Association will be  holding their annual meeting on Wednesday June 18, at 2 p.m. at the Paris Town  Hall  at 16607 Burlington Rd (Highway 142).

All interested parties are welcome.

