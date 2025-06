Trump tax bill will add $2.4 trillion to the deficit and leave 10.9 million more uninsured, CBO says WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s big bill making its way through Congress will cut taxes by $3.75 trillion but also increase deficits by $2.4 trillion over the next decade, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. This story also appeared in Associated Press The CBO also estimates an increase of 10.9 million […] Associated Press

Smoke from Canadian wildfires trigger air quality alert for Racine County through June 5 RACINE, WI — Racine County and the rest of Southeast Wisconsin is under an air quality alert that won’t expire until noon on Thursday, June 5. Department meteorologists with Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data issued the alert primarily because the smoke from wildfires in Manitoba, Canada, continues to drift south. Heavy surface smoke was observed […] Heather Asiyanbi

Raymond School District hosting first strategic planning session tonight for 3-year vision RAYMOND, WI — The Raymond School District will hold its first community strategic planning session at 5:30 p.m. tonight, June 4, in the school cafeteria, launching a months-long process to shape the district’s goals and direction for the next three years. The session is open to the public and will feature small-group discussions focused on […] Heather Asiyanbi

Bill rewards employers for child care aid. Providers say it won’t fix crisis. While providers, their supporters and Democratic lawmakers are pressing for a substantial continuing direct state investment in Wisconsin’s child care sector, Republicans in the Legislature are pursuing another route: expanding a child care tax credit for employers. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner So far, child care providers and some small business owners aren’t […] Erik Gunn