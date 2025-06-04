County hosts hazardous waste, e-waste drop off

Jun 4th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.
Kenosha County Division of Highways Laborer Bryan Menarek collects electronics for recycling at the annual household hazardous waste collection event held Saturday at the County Center in Bristol. /Submitted photo

From Kenosha County:

Kenosha County held its annual household hazardous waste collection event at the County Center in Bristol on Saturday.

Hundreds of vehicles streamed through the five-hour event, which offered residents an opportunity to safely dispose of household chemicals and electronic waste.

The event is organized in partnership between the county and WM. It also included a diaper drive for 1HOPE, a nonprofit organization that provides support for foster families.

A Veolia employee sorts through materials dropped off at the household hazardous waste collection event held Saturday at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. /Submitted photo
Kenosha County Division of Highways Patrol Worker DC Schroeder welcomes the first person in line at Saturday’s household hazardous waste collection event at the County Center in Bristol. /Submitted photo
Employees of Veolia collect household chemicals at the annual household hazardous waste collection event held Saturday at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. /Submitted photo
Outmoded computer equipment awaits transportation to the digital scrapheap at the annual household hazardous waste collection event Saturday at the Kenosha County Center. /Submitted photo
